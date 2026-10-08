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Bottega Veneta SS27: Louise Trotter goes bigger and bolder

For Summer 2027, Louise Trotter loosens the tailoring, lightens the leather and lets some colour in
Bottega Veneta SS27
Louise Trotter's Bottega Veneta Spring 2027 collection
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A year after her acclaimed debut, Louise Trotter returned to Milan fashion week with a show about expansion: more color, bigger bags and growing confidence for Bottega Veneta's SS27.

The British designer brought yellow, red and purple into the mix, along with floral prints, working them into suits and dresses. The silhouettes stayed structured but light, so the brighter tones never made the tailoring feel heavy.

Colour arrived in measured doses. A mustard shirt met a fringed floral skirt, with a lime knotted pouch for punch. An all-white look, fringed and sculpted, carried a hot-pink woven clutch. Yellow, red, purple and florals ran through suits and dresses that stayed structured but light, as in a long oatmeal coat with sharp shoulders worn over a white maxi skirt.

Louise doubled the size of the leather and raffia totes, a smart move for a house built on its bags. She continued to play with woven leather, Bottega's signature technique, on a men's trench coat and on tall boots for women, showing how far the weave can travel beyond the handbag.

If her debut set the tone, Spring/Summer 2027 suggests Louise Trotter is ready to push it: bolder in colour, larger in proportion and still rooted in leatherwork.

Bottega Veneta SS27
A long oatmeal coat with strong shoulders and a knotted hem, over a white skirt, with an oversized woven tote
Louise Trotter
A sharp-shouldered sage coat with cream lapels over cream trousers, a pale fringed shawl knotted at the waist. A raffia tote with braided handles and leather tassels trails long strands of fringe
Milan Fashion Week
Navy knit, trousers and a knotted braided belt, with a printed scarf and an outsized pale woven tote
Spring/Summer 2027
A sheer lilac shirt with a draped scarf, layered over a blue-striped shirt, and butter-yellow pleated trousers. A slim braided belt cinches the waist
woven leather
A mustard shirt over a fringed floral skirt, with a lime knotted pouch
Bottega Veneta new collection
A fringed white tunic and a sculpted cream skirt, with a pink woven clutch
Bottega Veneta Milan Fashion Week
A navy one-shoulder piece with a corseted bodice and wide, sweeping legs. A dark woven-leather tote with a burgundy-fringed pouch, an openwork cap and netted sandals complete the look
Spring summer 27
A navy woven-leather trench for men, with a small woven pouch at the waist

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Bottega Veneta SS27
Louise Trotter

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