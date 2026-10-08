Bottega Veneta SS27: Louise Trotter goes bigger and bolder

A year after her acclaimed debut, Louise Trotter returned to Milan fashion week with a show about expansion: more color, bigger bags and growing confidence for Bottega Veneta's SS27.

The British designer brought yellow, red and purple into the mix, along with floral prints, working them into suits and dresses. The silhouettes stayed structured but light, so the brighter tones never made the tailoring feel heavy.

Colour arrived in measured doses. A mustard shirt met a fringed floral skirt, with a lime knotted pouch for punch. An all-white look, fringed and sculpted, carried a hot-pink woven clutch. Yellow, red, purple and florals ran through suits and dresses that stayed structured but light, as in a long oatmeal coat with sharp shoulders worn over a white maxi skirt.

Louise doubled the size of the leather and raffia totes, a smart move for a house built on its bags. She continued to play with woven leather, Bottega's signature technique, on a men's trench coat and on tall boots for women, showing how far the weave can travel beyond the handbag.

If her debut set the tone, Spring/Summer 2027 suggests Louise Trotter is ready to push it: bolder in colour, larger in proportion and still rooted in leatherwork.