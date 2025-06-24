Bottega Veneta celebrates 50 years of its iconic Intrecciato bags

Over five decades, Intrecciato has transcended fashion. It is not a trend—it is a dialogue between craft and emotion. Bottega Veneta has placed this weave at the center of its storytelling.

It’s not only about making bags or shoes; it’s about building identity through craftsmanship. Hands do not just construct—they connect.

Intrecciato (pronounced in–treh–chah–toh) combines deep artisanal knowledge with artistic imagination. As much as it is the hallmark of the house, it is also a defining expression of Bottega Veneta’s founding principles: craft and creativity. Requiring hours—sometimes days—of artisanal patience and skill, the practice involves hand-weaving slender leather strips, called fettucce, into a leather base panel or around a wooden mold. The method draws on Italy’s long tradition of weaving and the leatherworking expertise of Bottega Veneta’s native Veneto region, distinguished by its innovative diagonal arrangement, meticulous proportions, and the exceptional quality of its leather.

To this day, Intrecciato remains in motion—a fluid craft that evolves in Bottega Veneta’s ateliers and adapts to the wearer’s body as they move through the world.

Carefully passed from one generation of artisans to the next, Intrecciato never needs reinventing—but it can always be reimagined in shape, colour, size, structure, and attitude.

While Bottega Veneta has always upheld a no-logo philosophy, the house is recognised and differentiated by the outstanding quality and expressive power of this signature craft.

To extend the celebration, Bottega Veneta will release a book in September featuring 50 hand gestures. This printed collection becomes a tactile vocabulary—one that conveys the house’s values without a single word. Paired with a second wave of campaign visuals, the book deepens the message.

