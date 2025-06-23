Embracing maximalism: This collection redefines bold jewellery for the modern woman

Akanksha Arora of Tribe Amrapali says, Ryna speaks to the modern woman—someone unafraid to take up space, to shine, and to make a statement. “Each piece is handcrafted in gold-plated silver and adorned with striking gemstones in rich, saturated hues,” she shares.

From layered necklaces and chandelier earrings to chunky cuffs and cocktail rings, the designs are unapologetically bold yet rooted in classic elegance.

“It is inspired by today’s bold, confident woman and the comeback of maximalist style. It’s made for those who love making a statement with their jewellery—mixing drama with elegance,” says Akanksha.

Ryna stands out with its oversized gemstones, rich colours, and striking designs. The collection is both bold and graceful, combining classic charm with a strong, modern edge.

“Vibrant gemstones are at the heart of Ryna. They bring colour, personality, and power to each piece, making the jewellery feel regal and expressive—perfect for both festive and contemporary looks. We have used traditional Indian craftsmanship but with a fresh twist. The designs blend heritage techniques with modern styling, making them fit seamlessly with both Indian and Western outfits. One of the standout techniques is Kundan-style stone setting, reimagined here with unconventional gemstones and sleek, contemporary silhouettes,” she explains.

Each piece in Ryna is handcrafted in gold-plated silver. “This material was chosen because it offers the richness of gold while keeping the pieces more lightweight and wearable—without compromising on luxury,” adds Akanksha.

Price starts at Rs 12,978.

Available online.

