Beachbum’s Blaze and Bloom brings vacation–ready menswear to Indian shores
Beachbum, a young fashion brand started by Aparnna Gupta, focuses on easy, holiday-inspired clothing that’s stylish, super comfortable, and made with sustainable materials. The brand combines global fashion styles with Indian craftsmanship—think breezy co-ords, kaftans, jumpsuits, and even couple-friendly matching sets. After winning applause for one of their most loved collections—Soak‘N Bum— made with soft terry towel fabric and 100 per cent cotton, they’ve launched their first-ever men’s line, Blaze and Bloom. And it is winning hearts among couples who love twinning on vacation!
Aparnna Gupta’s Beachbum expands into menswear with a sunny new twist
Aparnna Gupta, founder, Beachbum, tells us more about the inspiration, designs and what makes this collection unique.
What was your inspiration behind starting the menswear line?
The idea was sparked by my sons, who felt there was a real gap in stylish and comfortable menswear options in India. Plus, with the overwhelming love our Beachbum women’s line has received, launching a men’s collection felt like a natural next step. We have infused the same happy holiday vibe through blooming prints, blazing colours, and soft, breathable cotton cambric fabrics—perfect for summer getaways.
What are the cuts and colours featured in the collection?
The collection brings together a vibrant palette of joy and sunshine, with bright pinks, ocean blues, lime green, and rich purples dominating the line. Prints range from blooming florals and tropical patterns to abstract linear designs, giving each piece a playful yet polished edge.
When it comes to cuts, we have kept it breezy and effortless—think loose fits that allow for movement and comfort in the heat. You will see a variety of collared styles, from casual open collars to slightly structured ones, perfect for going from beachside lounging to dinner by the sea.
What makes Blaze and Bloom unique compared to other men’s fashion lines?
Blaze and Bloom is where comfort meets standout style. Every detail is intentional—from the airy fabrics to the vibrant prints. We have added little surprises too, like double pockets on the shorts and metallic button details.
For couples who love twinning on vacations, can you suggest some tips?
A great way to twin is by choosing complementary colours. Our vibrant palette of pinks, blues, lime greens, and purples offers plenty of room to create standout looks. The collection also includes matching prints across genders, such as florals, tropical motifs, and abstract lines. You can also match silhouettes. Our relaxed, breezy cuts work well as co-ord sets for both him and her. We have included reference images on Beachbum to help visualise how the sets pair up.
Price starts at Rs 3,000. Available online.
