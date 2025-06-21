Beachbum’s Blaze and Bloom brings vacation–ready menswear to Indian shores

Beachbum, a young fashion brand started by Aparnna Gupta, focuses on easy, holiday-inspired clothing that’s stylish, super comfortable, and made with sustainable materials. The brand combines global fashion styles with Indian craftsmanship—think breezy co-ords, kaftans, jumpsuits, and even couple-friendly matching sets. After winning applause for one of their most loved collections—Soak‘N Bum— made with soft terry towel fabric and 100 per cent cotton, they’ve launched their first-ever men’s line, Blaze and Bloom. And it is winning hearts among couples who love twinning on vacation!

Aparnna Gupta’s Beachbum expands into menswear with a sunny new twist

Aparnna Gupta, founder, Beachbum, tells us more about the inspiration, designs and what makes this collection unique.