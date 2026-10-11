7 Halloween makeup looks inspired by iconic movie characters

Halloween is the perfect occasion to transform into a favourite character from the big screen. From gothic heroines to sinister villains, movie-inspired costumes offer plenty of creative possibilities for makeup enthusiasts. The right colours, dramatic eyes and signature details can make a look instantly recognisable without requiring a professional makeup artist. Whether you love the dark charm of Wednesday Addams, the haunting appeal of Maleficent or the bold colours of Harley Quinn, there is a character to match every style.

Here are 7 Halloween makeup looks, inspired by your favourite movie characters: