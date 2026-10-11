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7 Halloween makeup looks inspired by iconic movie characters

From Wednesday Addams to the Joker, these Halloween makeup looks bring iconic movie characters to life with striking details and recognisable features
7 Halloween makeup looks inspired by iconic movie characters
Halloween makeup looks featuring legendary villains, gothic favourites and unforgettable characters
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Halloween is the perfect occasion to transform into a favourite character from the big screen. From gothic heroines to sinister villains, movie-inspired costumes offer plenty of creative possibilities for makeup enthusiasts. The right colours, dramatic eyes and signature details can make a look instantly recognisable without requiring a professional makeup artist. Whether you love the dark charm of Wednesday Addams, the haunting appeal of Maleficent or the bold colours of Harley Quinn, there is a character to match every style.

Here are 7 Halloween makeup looks, inspired by your favourite movie characters:

Keep your brows defined and pair the makeup with two neat braids
Wednesday Addams: Create Wednesday’s signature look with pale foundation, smoky eyeshadow and dark lips in a plum or black shade
Add coloured pigtails and a small heart detail on the cheek to capture her instantly recognisable style
Harley Quinn: Recreate Harley Quinn’s playful, rebellious look with red and blue eyeshadow blended around the eyes, slightly smudged eyeliner and bright red lipstick
Use uneven edges rather than precise lines to recreate the character’s chaotic, sinister appearance
The Joker : For the Joker’s unsettling appearance, apply a pale base, messy black eye makeup and deep red lipstick extended into a rough, exaggerated smile
Finish with defined brows, a cool-toned complexion and a pair of black horns
Maleficent: Bring Maleficent’s dark elegance to life with sharply contoured cheekbones, dramatic winged eyeliner and deep red lipstick
Finish with bright red lips and a small red nose to recreate the creepy clown’s signature appearance
Pennywise: Create Pennywise’s terrifying look with a white face base, red lines extending from the lips to the forehead, and darkened eyes for an eerie effect
Add messy green-tinted hair and uneven black details to give the makeup its signature creepy, dishevelled finish
Beetlejuice: Achieve Beetlejuice’s eccentric look with a greyish-white base, dark circles around the eyes and smudged purple or green accents
Style your hair in contrasting black and white sections, and add a beauty mark or sharp brows
Cruella de Vil: Channel Cruella’s bold fashion-villain energy with dramatic black eyeliner, sculpted cheekbones and vivid red lipstick
7 Halloween makeup looks inspired by iconic movie characters
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Halloween
Maleficent
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