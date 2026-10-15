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Visiting the Pushkar Camel Fair? Here are 7 things you can experience

From hilltop temples and colourful bazaars to historic shrines and a peaceful lakeside, these seven attractions offer more reasons to explore Rajasthan during the Pushkar Camel Fair
The Pushkar Camel Fair brings Rajasthan’s traditions, colours and desert culture to life
Pushkar Camel Fair: 7 unique experiences to discover
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Set against the Aravalli hills in Rajasthan, Pushkar is a historic pilgrimage town known for its sacred lake, ancient temples and spiritual atmosphere. Every year, it transforms into a bustling celebration as the Pushkar Camel Fair brings together camel traders, livestock breeders, pilgrims and travellers from across India and beyond. Traditionally linked to the Hindu month of Kartik, the fair combines animal trading with religious ceremonies, folk performances and colourful competitions. The town’s narrow streets, lively bazaars and lakeside ghats add to the experience.

7 things to experience at the Pushkar Camel Fair:

Watch them negotiate prices and assess the animals
Camel trading and livestock markets: The fair’s original purpose comes alive as camel owners, horse breeders and livestock traders gather to display, buy and sell their animals
Beauty contests and grooming displays showcase the care owners put into presenting their animals
Camel competition: Camels dressed in colourful ornaments, tassels, beads and elaborate harnesses are among the fair’s most striking sights
These events bring humour, local pride and plenty of photo opportunities
Moustache and turban competitions: The fair celebrates Rajasthani style through contests that put impressive moustaches and colourful turbans in the spotlight
Look out for folk dance forms such as Kalbelia, which reflect the region’s rich musical and cultural heritage
Rajasthani folk music and dance: Traditional musicians and folk dancers bring the fairgrounds to life with rhythmic beats, energetic performances and colourful costumes
The busy market lanes also reveal the everyday trading culture
Take a stroll around the stalls: Stalls around the fair offer a chance to browse Rajasthani textiles, jewellery, embroidered fabrics, handicrafts and other locally made goods
Pilgrims visit Pushkar Lake to take a holy dip
See the rituals at Pushkar Lake: The fair has deep religious significance, particularly around Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik
Visiting the temple during the fair offers a glimpse of the town’s religious traditions
Visit India's only Brahma temple: Pushkar is home to the famous Brahma Temple, dedicated to Lord Brahma, the Hindu god of creation
The Pushkar Camel Fair brings Rajasthan’s traditions, colours and desert culture to life
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Pushkar Camel Fair

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