Visiting the Pushkar Camel Fair? Here are 7 things you can experience

Set against the Aravalli hills in Rajasthan, Pushkar is a historic pilgrimage town known for its sacred lake, ancient temples and spiritual atmosphere. Every year, it transforms into a bustling celebration as the Pushkar Camel Fair brings together camel traders, livestock breeders, pilgrims and travellers from across India and beyond. Traditionally linked to the Hindu month of Kartik, the fair combines animal trading with religious ceremonies, folk performances and colourful competitions. The town’s narrow streets, lively bazaars and lakeside ghats add to the experience.

7 things to experience at the Pushkar Camel Fair: