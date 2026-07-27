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As Sarnath becomes a UNESCO World Heritage Site, here are some of the must-visit places in this city

India added another UNESCO recognised heritage site to its growing repertoire, when Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh was inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
How to reach Sarnath
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Why is Sarnath famous?
The easiest way to visit Sarnath is to club it as a half-day tour with your Varanasi itinerary. In fact, regular autos ply between Varanasi and Sarnath and it takes 20-30 minutes to reach, each way.
Lord Buddha
Sarnath is a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage centre. It is said that after attaining enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, Lord Buddha gave his first sermon in Sarnath. Moreover, the Lion Stupa with the Asoka Chakra that was unearthed here was adopted as the Indian National Emblem from 1950.
The Dhamek Stupa
The Dhamek Stupa is the first place that one needs to visit upon arriving in Sarnath. It is said to be constructed by Samrat Asoka on the exact place where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon to his five disciples. It is one of the tallest structures in the city towering over 43 metres with a 28 metres diameter. Many pilgrims rotate around the stupa for food luck.
Entrance to the Buddhist temple / monastery
Up next on your visit list should be the Mulagandha Kuti Vihar, a beautiful Buddhist monastery. Constructed in 1931 by the founder of Mahabodhi Society, Angarika Dharmapala the monastery / temple is a modern structure of worship.
The metal bell gifted by Japan
The entrance of the Vihara has a huge metal bell which was gifted by Japan to India.
Wall paintings
Moreover, every inch of the walls inside the monastery is a work of art. Episodes from the life of Lord Buddha are intricately hand drawn throughout the interiors in muted colours by Japanese artist Kosetsu Nosu.
The inner sanctum
Once one walks past these paintings they reach the inner sanctum which has the statue of Lord Buddha.
Elaborate figurative sculptures
One can also see elaborate figure sculptures, Tibetan prayer bells and a Bodhi tree which is said to have been planted from the Bodhi tree in Sri Lanka, which in turn is a result of a seed from the Mahabodhi in Sri Lanka.
Interiors of the Indo-Japanese Buddhist temple
If you want some quieter time after the highly populated prime tourist spots, then visit the Nichigat Suzan Horinji Temple Sarnath by the Dharmachakra Indo-Japan Buddhist Cultural Society.
Check out the Thai Buddha at Wat Thai
Constructed in 1933 by Thai dignitaries, the Wat Thai Sarnath Temple, the highlight of which is a 80 foot tall Buddha statue, is also unmissable.
The Sarnath Museum is a must visit in the city
History lovers who want to explore the ground more should not leave without visiting the Sarnath Museum. Source - X
UNESCO World Heritage Site
Sarnath