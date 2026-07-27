As Sarnath becomes a UNESCO World Heritage Site, here are some of the must-visit places in this city

The easiest way to visit Sarnath is to club it as a half-day tour with your Varanasi itinerary. In fact, regular autos ply between Varanasi and Sarnath and it takes 20-30 minutes to reach, each way.

Sarnath is a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage centre. It is said that after attaining enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, Lord Buddha gave his first sermon in Sarnath. Moreover, the Lion Stupa with the Asoka Chakra that was unearthed here was adopted as the Indian National Emblem from 1950.

The Dhamek Stupa is the first place that one needs to visit upon arriving in Sarnath. It is said to be constructed by Samrat Asoka on the exact place where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon to his five disciples. It is one of the tallest structures in the city towering over 43 metres with a 28 metres diameter. Many pilgrims rotate around the stupa for food luck.

Up next on your visit list should be the Mulagandha Kuti Vihar, a beautiful Buddhist monastery. Constructed in 1931 by the founder of Mahabodhi Society, Angarika Dharmapala the monastery / temple is a modern structure of worship.

The entrance of the Vihara has a huge metal bell which was gifted by Japan to India.

Moreover, every inch of the walls inside the monastery is a work of art. Episodes from the life of Lord Buddha are intricately hand drawn throughout the interiors in muted colours by Japanese artist Kosetsu Nosu.

Once one walks past these paintings they reach the inner sanctum which has the statue of Lord Buddha.

One can also see elaborate figure sculptures, Tibetan prayer bells and a Bodhi tree which is said to have been planted from the Bodhi tree in Sri Lanka, which in turn is a result of a seed from the Mahabodhi in Sri Lanka.

If you want some quieter time after the highly populated prime tourist spots, then visit the Nichigat Suzan Horinji Temple Sarnath by the Dharmachakra Indo-Japan Buddhist Cultural Society.

Constructed in 1933 by Thai dignitaries, the Wat Thai Sarnath Temple, the highlight of which is a 80 foot tall Buddha statue, is also unmissable.