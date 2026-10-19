Galleries

6 things to see at the Rann Utsav in Kutch, Gujarat

Rann Utsav 2026 brings the White Rann of Kutch alive with moonlit salt flats, colourful folk performances, traditional handicrafts, local cuisine and exciting desert adventures
Rann Utsav 2026 promises a colourful celebration of Gujarat’s culture and landscapes
Rann Utsav 2026: 6 unmissable experiences
Updated on

Rann Utsav 2026 returns to Dhordo in Gujarat’s Kutch district from November 1, 2026, to March 7, 2027, bringing the White Rann’s salt-white landscape together with local art, food, music and desert adventures. The seasonal celebration is centred on the Tent City, where visitors can book stays, explore cultural showcases and arrange trips to the Great Rann. Full-moon dates are especially popular because the salt flats glow beneath the moonlight; the published dates are November 23–25, December 22–24, January 21–23 and February 19–21.

What to see at Rann Utsav 2026: 6 experiences to add to your list

The Great Rann of Kutch is the festival’s biggest attraction, with its vast salt flats
The white Rann under the Full Moon: Visit around a full-moon date to see the moonlight illuminate the desert, and remember to arrange the required entry permit before your trip
These performances bring Kutchi traditions to the stage through colourful costumes, rhythmic movements and live music
Kutchi folk music and dance: The cultural programme features regional folk music and dance forms, including Garba, Dandiya Raas, Tippani Nritya and Manjira Nritya
Look out for Mutwa embroidery and other regional craft styles, and pick up handmade souvenirs from local artisans
Kutchi handicrafts and embroidery: At Rann Utsav 2026, browse stalls selling embroidered textiles, mirror-work fabrics, Bandhani designs and traditional Kutchi handicrafts
At Rann Utsav 2026, visitors can compare packages for their preferred dates, accommodation categories and sightseeing inclusions before booking
The colourful tent city at Dhordo: The seasonal Tent City offers a convenient base for exploring the festival, with accommodation ranging from Swiss cottages to premium tents and suites
Food stalls and dining facilities add another dimension to Rann Utsav 2026, giving visitors opportunities to explore familiar Gujarati favourites
Gujarati & Kutchi food: Make time to sample regional dishes such as bajra rotla, kadhi-khichdi, jalebi-fafda, thepla, khandvi etc
Rann Utsav 2026 also makes a useful starting point for exploring nearby attractions such as Kala Dungar, known for its panoramic views of the Great Rann
Dessert adventures: For a different view of the landscape, try a camel cart ride or explore the adventure activities offered at the festival, which may include ATV rides and paramotoring
Rann Utsav 2026 promises a colourful celebration of Gujarat’s culture and landscapes
Planning a trip to Kasol? Here are a few places you must visit
Rann Utsav
Rann of Kutch
Kutchi
Kutch Rann Utsav

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com