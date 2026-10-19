6 things to see at the Rann Utsav in Kutch, Gujarat

Rann Utsav 2026 returns to Dhordo in Gujarat’s Kutch district from November 1, 2026, to March 7, 2027, bringing the White Rann’s salt-white landscape together with local art, food, music and desert adventures. The seasonal celebration is centred on the Tent City, where visitors can book stays, explore cultural showcases and arrange trips to the Great Rann. Full-moon dates are especially popular because the salt flats glow beneath the moonlight; the published dates are November 23–25, December 22–24, January 21–23 and February 19–21.

What to see at Rann Utsav 2026: 6 experiences to add to your list