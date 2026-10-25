Famous bridges around the world: 6 iconic landmarks worth knowing

Bridges do more than connect two places. Some become the most recognisable landmarks of a city, while others showcase extraordinary engineering and history. Around the world, famous bridges draw visitors with their striking designs, impressive scale and stories of human achievement. Their designs depend on the distance they must cover, the weight they need to support and the conditions around them. Suspension bridges use strong cables hung from tall towers, while cantilever bridges extend outward from firm supports to carry heavy loads. Arch bridges transfer weight through curved structures, and cable-stayed bridges use cables connected directly to tall pylons. These different mechanisms help engineers build safe, stable and durable structures.

6 famous bridges that deserve a spot in your bucket list: