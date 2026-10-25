Galleries

Famous bridges around the world: 6 iconic landmarks worth knowing

From the famous bridges of the United States to India’s engineering marvels, these iconic structures connect cities, cross mighty rivers and tell remarkable stories
Explore six famous bridges known for their striking designs, rich histories and impressive engineering
6 famous bridges around the world
Updated on

Bridges do more than connect two places. Some become the most recognisable landmarks of a city, while others showcase extraordinary engineering and history. Around the world, famous bridges draw visitors with their striking designs, impressive scale and stories of human achievement. Their designs depend on the distance they must cover, the weight they need to support and the conditions around them. Suspension bridges use strong cables hung from tall towers, while cantilever bridges extend outward from firm supports to carry heavy loads. Arch bridges transfer weight through curved structures, and cable-stayed bridges use cables connected directly to tall pylons. These different mechanisms help engineers build safe, stable and durable structures.

6 famous bridges that deserve a spot in your bucket list:

It t is an extraordinary cable-stayed bridge that carries traffic high above the Tarn Valley near Millau in southern France
Millau Viaduct, Millau, France: Opened in 2004, it is known for its slender concrete deck and tall pylons, with its highest point rising about 343 metres above the valley floor
It is a major landmark that stretches across Sydney Harbour, connecting the city centre with the North Shore
Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney, Australia: Opened in 1932, its enormous steel arch has earned it the nickname “The Coathanger” and offers spectacular views of the harbour and Sydney Opera House
It stands over the River Thames near the Tower of London
Tower Bridge, London, UK: Opened in 1894, its bascules can rise to allow tall vessels to pass through the river and is famous for its twin towers and distinctive blue-and-white details
It is one of Kolkata’s most recognisable landmarks, spanning the Hooghly River to connect the city with Howrah
Howrah Bridge, Kolkata, India: Opened in 1943, this massive cantilever bridge is famous for its steel construction and heavy daily traffic, including pedestrians and vehicles
It is a historic landmark that links Manhattan and Brooklyn across the East River
Brooklyn Bridge, New York City, USA: Opened in 1883, it is known for its Gothic stone towers, steel cables and pedestrian walkway overlooking the New York City skyline
It is one of the most famous bridges in the world, recognised for its International Orange colour
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA: Opened in 1937, it connects San Francisco with Marin County across the Golden Gate Strait and it is famous for towering suspension cables
Explore six famous bridges known for their striking designs, rich histories and impressive engineering
6 things to see at the Rann Utsav in Kutch, Gujarat
bridge
Howrah Bridge

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com