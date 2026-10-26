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6 Indian cities, which are famous for their unique rice preparations

From Hyderabad’s aromatic biryani to Kolkata’s distinctive pulao, explore six cities where unique Indian rice dishes bring regional ingredients, cooking traditions and local flavours to the plate
Discover how six Indian cities give rice their own delicious regional identity with unique Indian rice dishes
6 Indian cities where unique Indian rice dishes
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Rice is more than a staple across India. In many cities, it takes centre stage in recipes shaped by local ingredients, royal kitchens, coastal food traditions and family cooking. Hyderabad is known for its fragrant biryani, while Kolkata brings a delicate sweetness to its pulao. Lucknow adds the finesse of Awadhi cooking, and Thalassery offers a Malabar-style biryani with its own character. In Chennai, tamarind rice delivers a tangy punch, while Mangaluru celebrates the earthy flavours of coconut and spices in its rice-based dishes.

6 cities to explore for unique Indian rice dishes

In Imphal, it is used to make chak-hao kheer, a creamy pudding prepared with milk and sugar
Manipur, Chak-hao Kheer: Manipur’s aromatic black rice, known as chak-hao, turns deep purple when cooked and has a naturally nutty flavour
It also features in Bengali khichuri and pulao, bringing a distinctive aroma to festive meals
West Bengal, Gobindobhog rice payesh: Bengal’s short-grain Gobindobhog rice is prized for its fragrance and soft texture, making it ideal for payesh, the region’s traditional rice pudding
Gently spiced meat, fried onions, ghee and aromatic rice give this Malabar speciality its distinctive flavour
Kerala, Thalassery biryani: Thalassery biryani stands apart because it uses short-grain kaima or jeerakasala rice instead of the usual long-grain basmati
Its sharp, savoury taste makes it a popular choice for temple offerings, travel meals and everyday lunches
Tamil Nadu, Puliyodarai: This tamarind rice is a South Indian favourite made with cooked rice, tangy tamarind paste, mustard seeds, dried red chillies, curry leaves and peanuts
Its rich aroma and layered flavours have made it one of the city’s best-known culinary signatures
Telangana, Hyderabadi biryani: Hyderabadi biryani combines fragrant basmati rice, marinated meat, saffron and spices, often cooked together using the dum method
Often served with kosha mangsho or other rich Bengali curries, it brings a festive touch to the meal
West Bengal, Bengali Mishti Pulao: Kolkata’s Bengali mishti pulao pairs fragrant rice with ghee, whole spices, cashews and raisins, creating a mildly sweet and aromatic dish
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