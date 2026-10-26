6 Indian cities, which are famous for their unique rice preparations

Rice is more than a staple across India. In many cities, it takes centre stage in recipes shaped by local ingredients, royal kitchens, coastal food traditions and family cooking. Hyderabad is known for its fragrant biryani, while Kolkata brings a delicate sweetness to its pulao. Lucknow adds the finesse of Awadhi cooking, and Thalassery offers a Malabar-style biryani with its own character. In Chennai, tamarind rice delivers a tangy punch, while Mangaluru celebrates the earthy flavours of coconut and spices in its rice-based dishes.

6 cities to explore for unique Indian rice dishes