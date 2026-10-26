Celebrating a Bollywood-style Diwali? 10 characters you can dress up as

Diwali is the perfect excuse to turn your festive wardrobe into a Bollywood dream! Think dazzling lehengas, dramatic sarees, regal sherwanis and accessories that deserve their own close-up. If you are planning a Bollywood-style Diwali this year, why settle for an ordinary ethnic outfit when you can channel an iconic film character? From Poo's glamorous co-ord sets to Geet's vibrant Punjabi suits, Bollywood has given us plenty of unforgettable fashion moments. Whether you love timeless elegance, royal grandeur or playful glamour, these 10 characters offer plenty of inspiration. Pick your favourite, recreate their signature look and get ready to make a memorable entrance at every Diwali party.

Bollywood-style Diwali: 10 iconic characters you can recreate