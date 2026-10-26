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Celebrating a Bollywood-style Diwali? 10 characters you can dress up as

Make your Bollywood-style Diwali unforgettable with 10 iconic film characters whose signature outfits, statement accessories and star-worthy looks will bring a touch of movie magic to your celebrations
Give your Bollywood-style Diwali a star-studded twist
For your Bollywood-style Diwali, choose a character you love, pay attention to the signature details and make the outfit your own
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Diwali is the perfect excuse to turn your festive wardrobe into a Bollywood dream! Think dazzling lehengas, dramatic sarees, regal sherwanis and accessories that deserve their own close-up. If you are planning a Bollywood-style Diwali this year, why settle for an ordinary ethnic outfit when you can channel an iconic film character? From Poo's glamorous co-ord sets to Geet's vibrant Punjabi suits, Bollywood has given us plenty of unforgettable fashion moments. Whether you love timeless elegance, royal grandeur or playful glamour, these 10 characters offer plenty of inspiration. Pick your favourite, recreate their signature look and get ready to make a memorable entrance at every Diwali party.

Bollywood-style Diwali: 10 iconic characters you can recreate

A sleek bun, dramatic eye makeup and a traditional bindi will capture Chandramukhi's regal, old-world glamour
Chandramukhi from Devdas: Make a grand entrance in a richly embroidered saree or lehenga in deep red, maroon or gold, paired with ornate earrings, a necklace and bangles
Add polished shoes and a sleek hairstyle for an elegant look
Rahul Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Recreate Rahul's sophisticated festive style with a tailored black bandhgala, a classic sherwani or a richly coloured kurta paired with fitted trousers
Carry a guitar prop for an instantly recognisable touch that will bring 1990s Bollywood nostalgia
Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Recreate Raj's iconic look with a black leather jacket, a fitted T-shirt, blue jeans and boots, inspired by his unforgettable European travel style
A neatly styled moustache and period-inspired accessories will help recreate Bajirao's commanding screen presence
Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani: Bring historical grandeur to your celebration with a structured royal-style angarkha or sherwani, a draped sash and traditional footwear
Add a maang tikka and defined eyes to make your Bollywood-inspired festive look
Mastani from Bajirao Mastani: Channel royal elegance with an embroidered anarkali, a flowing dupatta, layered necklaces and statement earrings inspired by Mastani's regal wardrobe
Complete the look with oxidised or gold-toned jewellery, a bindi and soft curls
Nandini from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Choose a vibrant Gujarati-inspired ghagra choli with colourful embroidery and a beautifully draped dupatta to recreate Nandini's traditional style
Loose hair, soft makeup and a small bindi will give your outfit a polished, understated charm
Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: For a graceful festive look, take inspiration from Naina's elegant saree styling, rich colours and delicate jewellery
Add juttis, bangles and a playful braid to capture her lively personality and unmistakable desi charm
Geet from Jab We Met: Recreate Geet's cheerful Punjabi style with a colourful Patiala salwar, a short kurti and a contrasting dupatta
If bold fashion is your thing, Rocky is your perfect Diwali inspiration
Rocky Randhawa from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:Wear a brightly coloured embroidered kurta or a statement sherwani with tailored trousers, chunky accessories and well-styled hair to capture his flamboyant personality
Complete the look with statement earrings, strappy heels and a mini handbag for a fashionable Diwali entrance
Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Bring Poo's signature glamour to your festive wardrobe with a fitted crop top, a coordinated skirt or flared trousers, glossy makeup and sleek, straight hair
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