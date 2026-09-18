In pics: Who all were present at the preview of CIMA Gallery's Art In Life exhibition

CIMA Gallery’s Art in Life exhibition is held every year before the Puja. Curated by Rakhi Sarkar, director of CIMA Gallery, and Pratiti Basu Sarkar, chief administrator of the gallery, the exhibition showcases some of the finest works of award-winning master weavers, artisans, artists, and sculptors across the country. The USP of the display is that everything is handmade and there’s something for every budget. Indulge was present at the preview, which was inaugurated by Agnimitra Paul, West Bengal’s Minister-in-charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.
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