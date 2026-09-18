Galleries

In pics: Who all were present at the preview of CIMA Gallery's Art In Life exhibition

CIMA Gallery’s Art in Life exhibition is held every year before the Durga Puja
Glimpses from the preview of Art in 2026
(L-R) Rakhi Sarkar, Agnimitra Paul and Pratiti Basu Sarkar at the preview of Art in 2026
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CIMA Gallery’s Art in Life exhibition is held every year before the Puja. Curated by Rakhi Sarkar, director of CIMA Gallery, and Pratiti Basu Sarkar, chief administrator of the gallery, the exhibition showcases some of the finest works of award-winning master weavers, artisans, artists, and sculptors across the country. The USP of the display is that everything is handmade and there’s something for every budget. Indulge was present at the preview, which was inaugurated by Agnimitra Paul, West Bengal’s Minister-in-charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.

Agnimitra at the preview of Art in 2026
Agnimitrapritam sarkar
Rakhi at the preview of Art in 2026
Rakhipritam sarkar
Pratiti at the preview of Art in 2026
Pratitipritam sarkar
Gayatri at the preview of Art in 2026
Gayatripritam sarkar
Maxim at the preview of Art in 2026
Maximpritam sarkar
Mitalee at the preview of Art in 2026
Mitaleepritam sarkar
Richa at the preview of Art in 2026
Richapritam sarkar
Aloke at the preview of Art in 2026
Alokepritam sarkar
Mallika at the preview of Art in 2026
Mallikapritam sarkar
Namrata at the preview of Art in 2026
Namratapritam sarkar
Nandita at the preview of Art in 2026
Nanditapritam sarkar
Preeti at the preview of Art in 2026
Preetipritam sarkar
Rashmi at the preview of Art in 2026
Rashmipritam sarkar
Rini at the preview of Art in 2026
Rinipritam sarkar
Rita at the preview of Art in 2026
Ritapritam sarkar
Rupali at the preview of Art in 2026
Rupalipritam sarkar
Sangita at the preview of Art in 2026
Sangitapritam sarkar
Shanta at the preview of Art in 2026
Shantapritam sarkar
Shreyasi at the preview of Art in 2026
Shreyasipritam sarkar
Smridhi at the preview of Art in 2026
Smridhipritam sarkar
Sucheta at the preview of Art in 2026
Suchetapritam sarkar
Susmita at the preview of Art in 2026
Susmitapritam sarkar
Vasavi at the preview of Art in 2026
Vasavipritam sarkar

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Glimpses from the preview of Art in 2026
This Kolkata exhibition is about the time and labour that go into making art
CIMA gallery
CIMA Art in Life

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