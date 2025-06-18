Casio's G-SHOCK unveils new campaign with Vicky Kaushal

G-SHOCK, the watch brand from Casio, has launched a powerful new campaign with their brand ambassador actor Vicky Kaushal, building on the brand’s signature message — Rise Above the Shocks. Focused on G-SHOCK’s iconic styles, the campaign champions a new generation that redefines what it means to be tough.

G-SHOCK’s legacy has always been rooted in innovation, endurance, and self-expression, creating a cultural revolution with its ever-evolving designs and product developments. Through this campaign, the brand shifts the spotlight onto a more personal, inner kind of resilience — one that defines today’s youth as they face expectations, setbacks, and the pressure to conform. In a world that often questions their strength, they continue to push forward on their own terms.

Leading the campaign is the DW-5000R, a tribute to the very first G-SHOCK that sparked a global movement, now reimagined for today. Its instantly recognisable square face, rugged resin build, and unmistakable street-ready aesthetic make it a statement piece for those who live by their code. Alongside it, styles like the GA-2100, DW-5600, and GA-110 showcase the iconic toughness of G-SHOCK’s design language — each one a wearable symbol of resilience, creativity, and identity.