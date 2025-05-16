Fossil unveils a special-edition collection inspired by the strength and spirit of ‘Superman’

Fossil is proud to unveil its latest collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products: a special-edition collection inspired by DC Studios’ upcoming film, Superman. Known for bringing iconic stories to life through timeless design, the company reimagines the world of Superman with an exclusive range of watches, wallets, and jewellery that pay tribute to the beloved DC Super Hero. Crafted as the ultimate collector’s item, this collection captures the legacy and heroism of Superman, with designs inspired by the new film from writer/director James Gunn.
The collection launches before Superman's release in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.
At the core of this collaboration are two limited-edition timepieces inspired by archival Superman x Fossil collaborations from the 1990s and 2000s: the S-Shield Watch Set (INR 17,495), crafted in silver-tone stainless steel and featuring the iconic Superman S-Shield at the centre of a grey, cracked-effect dial; and the Metropolis Watch Set (INR 15,995), which combines gold and silver-tone stainless steel with a navy leather strap and two-hand date movement. Its dial showcases Superman soaring above the skyline of Metropolis against a bold blue backdrop. Each watch features a custom caseback etched with limited-edition numbering.
The collection extends beyond the wrist with accessories including the Navy Blue Stainless Steel Beaded Bracelet (INR 5,795), adorned with a front-facing Superman S-Shield, and the Two-Tone Stainless Steel Cuff Links (INR 5,995), each bearing the legendary S-Shield for a polished touch.
Every piece in the Superman x Fossil collection comes packaged in exclusive “Superman” movie-themed tins along with a certificate of authenticity, making each item a keepsake for fans of all ages.