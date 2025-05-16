Fossil unveils a special-edition collection inspired by the strength and spirit of ‘Superman’

The collection launches before Superman's release in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

At the core of this collaboration are two limited-edition timepieces inspired by archival Superman x Fossil collaborations from the 1990s and 2000s: the S-Shield Watch Set (INR 17,495), crafted in silver-tone stainless steel and featuring the iconic Superman S-Shield at the centre of a grey, cracked-effect dial; and the Metropolis Watch Set (INR 15,995), which combines gold and silver-tone stainless steel with a navy leather strap and two-hand date movement. Its dial showcases Superman soaring above the skyline of Metropolis against a bold blue backdrop. Each watch features a custom caseback etched with limited-edition numbering.