The return of the OMEGA Railmaster

The original OMEGA Railmaster was released in 1957 as part of a trilogy known as the “Professional Line”. This was an era of important progress in science and exploration, and OMEGA was committed to serving the dedicated professionals in their respected fields. The brand therefore designed three highly functional watches, including the very first Speedmaster for racing car drivers, the Seamaster 300 for ocean divers, and the Railmaster for railway staff.

All about OMEGA Railmaster

What made the original Railmaster particularly suitable was its superb anti-magnetic properties. Shielded by an inner protective case, the watch was able to resist magnetic fields of up to 1,000 gauss, guaranteeing reliable precision for any wearer, including engineers, industrialists and scientists who worked around rail lines. By comparison, most anti-magnetic watches at that time offered protection at only around 60 gauss.

The Railmaster collection has remained a favourite amongst OMEGA fans ever since, especially for its vintage style and working-class heritage. Several Railmaster revivals have occurred since 2003, now including this year’s new versions in stainless steel.

To ensure these new watches remain true to the emblematic DNA of OMEGA, the symmetrical cases and linked bracelets are aligned with the same aesthetic style of the Seamaster Aqua Terra collection. This has been true for all Railmaster models since 2003, and helps to create a thread of continuity between the families.