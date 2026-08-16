What is ozone therapy? Understanding its risks and realities

Ever wonder why alternative wellness clinics are always pushing the latest, flashiest health trends? Right now, one of the most talked-about and fiercely debated treatments making the rounds on social media is ozone therapy.

The much debated practice known as "ozone therapy" uses ozone gas to cure wounds and fight a number of illnesses. Ozone, a molecule made up of three oxygen atoms, have prompted researchers to investigate its potential for therapeutic use. The treatment aims to increase the body's oxygen levels, in order to strengthen the immune system. Ozone therapy reportedly neutralizes bacteria, viruses etc, thereby hindering the harmful processes in the body.

Ozone therapy explained: The controversial trend, its risks and unproven claims

This practice involves introducing a highly reactive gas into the human body through various methods, such as direct tissue application for limb issues or wounds or as intravenous treatment by dissolving the gas in the patient's blood. While the alternative practitioners swear by it for boosting energy, clearing stubborn infections, and turning back the aging clock, mainstream doctors and medical researchers often urge serious caution.