5 simple ways to keep your dog calm and safe during Diwali festivities

Choose flameless over flames

Real diyas and candles are a burn risk if a curious pet knocks them over. LED diyas, battery-operated tealights and LED strips under sofas or beds give you the same festive look, with low-level light that helps dogs navigate safely at night without disturbing their sleep.

Create a quiet safe room

Designate one interior room as your pet's retreat — curtains drawn, familiar bedding, water, and low background music or TV to soften firecracker sounds. This should be ready before the first cracker goes off.

Walk early

Walk your dog early in the evening, always on a leash — most festival-related disappearances happen during peak cracker hours. After that, keep pets indoors. Make sure they have an ID tag with your current number, and if they aren't microchipped yet, now may be the time to do it.

Watch for stress

Panting, pacing, hiding, trembling, excessive licking or scratching are all signs of stress, and can quickly turn into skin issues like hot spots. Never give human sedatives or anxiety medicines without your vet's direction — several are unsafe for dogs and cats. Also, ask guests (especially kids) not to feed pets sweets, and keep all sweet boxes out of reach.