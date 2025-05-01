Mother’s Day gift guide: Want a skincare starter kit for your mom? These are the must-haves for 40+ skin

Moms often put everyone else before themselves, especially when it comes to skincare. Many have spent years focusing on others instead of their own self-care. This Mother’s Day, why not treat your mom to something that nurtures her both inside and out? A personalised skincare starter kit tailored for women over 40 is not just a thoughtful gift; it’s a perfect way to encourage her to embrace self-love while addressing her skin’s evolving needs.
Hydration and repair come first
Skin over 40 often faces dryness, less elasticity, pigmentation, and fine lines due to hormonal shifts and slower cell turnover. A solid starter kit should kick off with a gentle, hydrating cleanser that cleans without stripping the skin.
Next, follow up with an alcohol-free toner that features soothing ingredients like rose water or glycerin to help the skin retain moisture. Don’t overlook active ingredients—opt for those that truly deliver results, not just fancy names.
Don't skip actives: Choose ingredients that work, not just sound good
A serum loaded with antioxidants, particularly Vitamin C, can brighten up dull skin and help with pigmentation issues. For tackling fine lines and improving firmness, think about adding a peptide or retinol-based night serum, retinoids are a tried-and-true option for anti-ageing when used correctly and gradually. During the day, a lightweight moisturiser with ceramides or hyaluronic acid can help restore the skin’s barrier and enhance hydration.
Sun protection is non-negotiable—at any age
Let’s not forget about sun protection, it’s crucial at any age. One of the most vital steps for mature skin is applying SPF daily. Even when you’re indoors, UV rays can lead to premature ageing and uneven skin tone. Make sure the kit includes a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 for all-day protection.
Bonus: Add a moment of calm
A soothing face mask or a facial oil for weekly pampering can elevate the kit. It’s a small addition that brings a touch of luxury, and serves as a gentle reminder that self-care isn’t just a treat; it’s a necessity.