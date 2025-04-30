4 things to know about LED face masks and why everyone’s trying them

Once a futuristic beauty gadget that only dermatologists could get their hands on, LED face masks have now become the must-have skincare accessory for home use. Many celebrities have been seen sporting these LED masks for skincare, and TikTok is buzzing with glowing reviews — quite literally! But how do these LED masks work, and do they live up to the hype?
The rise of at-home skincare devices has sparked a newfound interest in LED therapy, especially since the pandemic made it harder to visit clinics. Dermatologists featured in several studies noted that light-based treatments can effectively address a variety of skin issues, and now, LED masks are making this technology accessible for everyone at home.
Each colour of light in an LED mask targets specific skin concerns. Red light is popular for boosting collagen and reducing inflammation, making it a go-to for anti-aging. Blue light is effective at eliminating acne-causing bacteria, while amber light works to even out skin tone. Many of today’s masks combine these different lights for a multitasking approach.
In general, LED masks are deemed safe and non-invasive. The American Academy of Dermatology states that they don’t burn the skin and have minimal side effects. However, individuals with certain conditions like epilepsy, or those on medications that increase light sensitivity, should check with a doctor before using them.
LED therapy isn’t a quick fix. For optimal results, dermatologists suggest using an LED mask 3–5 times a week for at least a month. Most users report brighter skin, less redness, and fewer breakouts after sticking to a routine.