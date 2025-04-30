What is flight anxiety, and how to cope with it

Flight anxiety—also known as aerophobia—is a common fear that many people experience before or during air travel. It's that knot in your stomach at the thought of taking off, the racing heart when turbulence hits, or the overwhelming urge to cancel the trip altogether. For some, it’s triggered by a fear of crashing. For others, it’s about being in a confined space, far from solid ground, or just not being in control. Whatever the reason, flight anxiety is real—and you’re definitely not alone.
This fear can range from mild nervousness to full-blown panic attacks. You might feel sweaty palms, shallow breathing, nausea, or even dizziness. It doesn’t mean you’re weak or irrational—it just means your brain perceives flying as a threat, even though statistically, it’s one of the safest ways to travel.
Coping with flight anxiety starts with understanding it. One helpful step is to acknowledge your fear instead of pushing it down. Talk to someone—whether it’s a friend, a therapist, or even a fellow passenger. Sometimes just saying, “I’m a nervous flyer,” takes the pressure off.
Breathing techniques can be incredibly grounding. Try slow, deep breaths: in for four counts, hold for four, out for four. Repeat. This helps calm your nervous system and gives you something to focus on.
Distraction is your ally. Load your phone with your favourite music, movies, games, or podcasts. Bring a book you can get lost in. Even chatting with the person next to you can ease the tension.
If your anxiety is intense, it might be worth exploring cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) or speaking with your doctor about temporary medication. There are also fear-of-flying courses offered by airlines and therapists that help desensitise your fears.
Most importantly, be kind to yourself. You’re doing something that feels scary—and you’re doing it anyway. That’s incredibly brave.