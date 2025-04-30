What is flight anxiety, and how to cope with it

Flight anxiety—also known as aerophobia—is a common fear that many people experience before or during air travel. It's that knot in your stomach at the thought of taking off, the racing heart when turbulence hits, or the overwhelming urge to cancel the trip altogether. For some, it’s triggered by a fear of crashing. For others, it’s about being in a confined space, far from solid ground, or just not being in control. Whatever the reason, flight anxiety is real—and you’re definitely not alone.

This fear can range from mild nervousness to full-blown panic attacks. You might feel sweaty palms, shallow breathing, nausea, or even dizziness. It doesn’t mean you’re weak or irrational—it just means your brain perceives flying as a threat, even though statistically, it’s one of the safest ways to travel.