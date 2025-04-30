What is the HIFU treatment and what can it do for your skin?

What exactly is HIFU?

HIFU is a non-surgical facelift technology that uses focused ultrasound waves to penetrate deep into the skin layers—specifically the SMAS (Superficial Muscular Aponeurotic System), the same layer targeted in traditional facelift surgery. This controlled energy triggers a natural regenerative process, encouraging the body to produce more collagen and elastin, which are the key proteins responsible for youthful, firm skin. The treatment is FDA-cleared for lifting the brow, chin, and neck, and also improves fine lines and wrinkles on the chest.

What are the skin benefits?

Skin Tightening and Lifting: Especially around the jawline, cheeks, and brow.

Wrinkle Reduction: Gradual softening of lines and creases over 2-3 months.

Improved Skin Tone and Texture: Thanks to increased collagen production.

No Downtime: Patients can return to their day right after the session.

Long-lasting Results: Some people see improvements lasting up to a year or more after just one session.

Is it painful?

HIFU is generally well-tolerated. Some people experience a prickling or warm sensation during the procedure, especially around bony areas. Clinics may offer a numbing cream beforehand to make the treatment more comfortable.