From matcha masks to viral gloss: 5 beauty trends that might take over 2027

Beauty is moving towards advanced formulations, richer sensorial experiences, and increasingly personalised aesthetics. The 2027 beauty trends will be influenced by advances in biotechnology, longevity science, and consumer desire for more efficient products. From cool matcha masks to treatment-infused lip glosses, the trend will shift away from dense formulas and uniform aesthetics toward skin-driven personalisation. Hair care will become more emotional and scent-oriented too, as advances in biotech drive skincare to go deeper into cells.
Matcha is evolving from its conventional clay-based masks. The advanced formula consists of an antioxidant-packed matcha ingredient along with specialized sub-micron peptides and highly cooling ingredients. These active-therapy masks aim to address various concerns in one shot. They have the ability to de-puff quickly, provide a lifting effect, and help in skin-barrier formation. Plant-based ingredients, recycled plants and fermented squalane are becoming popular in high-end skincare as well.
Matte lips that are highly contoured are gradually making room for reflective, playful finishes. The 2027 beauty trend will emphasise shine and use blurring brown hues around the edge of the lips and intense gloss at the centre to create an updated version of the 90s ombré lips. However, gloss is not only used as a final finish anymore. It is blended with treatment properties such as peptides and plant cell cultures.
It is not enough to cleanse, condition or restore your hair anymore. The element of fragrance is gaining importance, with people preferring products based on the way they make them feel. The sense of smell is strongly associated with both the amygdala and the hippocampus, which control our emotions and memories. In this context, fragrance works especially effectively in self-care procedures. Protein and polysaccharide complexes can form a breathable barrier for hair.
Exosomes are nano-sized extracellular vesicles with a size range of 30-150 nm that can transport growth factors, microRNAs and proteins. These are considered communication devices for regeneration, repair and collagen synthesis. Another innovative approach involves combining PDRN with exosomes/ PDRN is seen as the repair device, while exosomes are seen as the communication devices. The premium retail segment for this industry is priced at $25-$70.
Probably one of the biggest 2027 beauty trends will be a shift away from anti-ageing to skin longevity. Anti-ageing has typically been focused on correcting the damage caused by ageing. This has involved dealing with things like wrinkles and changes to the structure of the skin. Skin longevity involves preventing damage to the skin and maintaining its natural structure, cells, and metabolism.