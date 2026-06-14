Journey to Northern India, home to a rich legacy of holistic well-being

Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh

In the Trans-Himalayan regions of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district, wellness is closely linked to Sowa-Rigpa, an ancient Tibetan-influenced medical system. One of the most distinctive therapies within this system is moxibustion, in which cone-shaped tufts of dried mugwort, known as moxa, are burned on specific meridian points of the body. The practice is believed to stimulate circulation and address ailments associated with cold climatic conditions. Thermal spring bathing also forms an important part of the region’s healing traditions. Natural sulphur springs such as those at Vashisht near Manali and Chumathang in Ladakh are visited for ritual baths, often accompanied by prayers intended to ease joint pain and restore physical balance.