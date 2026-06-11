Four ancient wellness rituals from Eastern India you must follow this summer

Jharkhand

Wellness traditions here are inseparable from the forests of the Chota Nagpur Plateau and the knowledge systems of Indigenous communities such as the Santhal, Munda, Oraon and Ho. Much of this wisdom falls under Horopathy, an ancient ethnobotanical practice built on a deep understanding of the natural world. The oil extracted from Mahua seeds, Doko Oil, is equally valued. Applied through massage, it is traditionally used to relieve chronic rheumatism and support muscles affected by weakness or wasting. Among Jharkhand’s best-known traditional remedies is Hadjod, often referred to as the bone-binder vine. A paste made from Cissus Quadrangularis is mixed with local clay or flour and applied to fractures or sprains before being secured with leaves. Communities have long used the treatment to encourage faster bone healing and recovery. The forests also provide a seasonal source of nourishment through Rugra and Putu, wild earthball mushrooms that emerge around Sal tree roots after the first monsoon rains. Naturally high in protein and low in fat, they are traditionally eaten to restore strength, boost vitality and aid recovery after illness or fever.