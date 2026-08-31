A 179-year-old Surma legacy still thrives in Mumbai

In the narrow streets of Pala Gali, Dongri, Mumbai's oldest surma makers have been carrying on a tradition since 1847. The Banatwalla family has been manufacturing surma for almost 179 years. Over this period of time, the family firm has managed to survive through changing circumstances, a serious health debate, and shifting consumer behaviour, yet maintaining its traditional products as its main priority.

How Mumbai's oldest surma makers began the tradition with an act of kindness

It all starts with Bai Rantanbai, who was the great-great-great-grandmother of Shakir Banatwalla, the sixth-generation custodian of the family. The Banatwalla family members were originally spindlers; hence the name.