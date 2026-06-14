Looking for summer-friendly perfumes? Skip these ingredients

As summer settles in, sweat, stickiness, and skin irritation often come as the uninvited guests. The rising temperatures often prompt many to reach for perfumes, body mists, and fragrant based products in an attempt to skip the “where’s that stinky smell coming from” conversation.

But before you turn yourself into a walking fragrance cloud, here's a reality check: not every perfume or beauty product is built for the summer sun. In fact, some ingredients can become overpowering, clog pores, or even leave your skin feeling more irritated than refreshed. The secret to surviving the season is to know which ones to embrace and which ones to absolutely avoid!

Looking for a summer fragrance? Here’s what to skip and what to choose this season!

There’s a reason as to why certain products are season based. Ingredients that work well in cooler months may not perform the same way in summer, with heat and humidity often altering their scent, effectiveness, and even how they interact with the skin. Experts often suggest avoiding perfumes with dense oud, gourmand notes and high concentration extraits among others.

What to avoid and why?

Over the years, fragrance experts have often recommended updating your perfume wardrobe with the changing seasons. Alcohol-heavy fragrances, for instance, may feel refreshing at first but can have a drying effect on the skin, potentially leading to dehydration and, in some cases, increased oil production. Gourmand notes on the other hand, no matter how tasty they smell, can be suffocating in the warm air.