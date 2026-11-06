10 natural glowing skin secrets before Diwali

Rice Water Skin Refresher

Rice, an auspicious offering in every pooja, can also be used in your beauty routine. Soak two tablespoons of washed rice in half a cup of water for 20 minutes. Strain and use the water as a refreshing face rinse. It leaves the skin feeling soft and refreshed.

Haldi and Honey Golden Ubtan

Mix a pinch of turmeric, one teaspoon of honey and a teaspoon of besan with a little rose water. Apply a thin layer for five minutes and rinse gently. This traditional combination helps cleanse and soften the skin. Avoid excessive turmeric, which can stain and irritate.

Almond and Milk Nourishing Mask

Soak four almonds overnight, peel and grind them into a smooth paste with a teaspoon of milk. Apply for five minutes and rinse. Almonds provide nourishing oils while milk lends a creamy touch, making this a lovely ritual for dry, tired skin.