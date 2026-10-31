What is Gandhayukti, an ancient perfuming technique people used to ward off body odour?

The recipes depended on specific mixtures. Verses 13 to 14 contain 16 types of aromatics that can be mixed according to different ratios. Such a system was known as Gandhārṇava, meaning an ocean of perfumes where many mixtures were possible. Some of the other procedures involved the mixing of spices and woods with honey, among others and subsequent heating and fumigation.

Gandhayukti was not confined to perfumes used personally. According to the custom, there are scented bathing preparations, oil for hair and body, mouth fresheners, scented toothpicks, and also deodorants. Verses 29 and 30 talk about concoctions using three ingredients out of nine, resulting in 84 varieties if mixed with sandalwood and other perfumes.