Why jewellery after perfume? The reason is more scientific than you think

Have you often heard your mother or MUA’s mention that all jewellery must be worn after the make-up, including the application of perfume? Does this make you wonder why is it said so? To understand the logic behind this statement, it is required to revisit the constituents of both jewellery and perfume, which have a potential to react with one another, and destroy the jewellery. We give you all the reasons so that it is crystal clear why your favourite pieces – new or heirloom- should be kept away from direct contact with perfume spray.
Here’s what you need to keep in mind the next time you have both perfume and jewellery in front of you.
Attacks metal alloys: If you have been making the mistake of using perfumes after wearing jewellery, then it is the time to correct it now. Remember perfumes are made with several essential oils. These oils react with the alloys present in jewellery. The outcome of this might mean slow disintegration of the jewellery, chipping off of the base layers, colour fading and more. Further, the reactions differ depending on what material the jewellery is made up of.
Oxidation: Silver jewellery is prone to oxidation faster than any other kind of jewellery. The more it comes in contact with the chemicals used in making perfumes and sprays, the faster the process of oxidization starts on it. This leaves the silver jewellery devoid of shine and luster.
Diamond disaster: For diamond jewellery and those made with gemstones, the essential oils start reacting with the elements and form a pale yellow layer on top. This means that diamonds will no longer shine as clearly as it used to, but will give a very pale yellow/ white colour which will seem slightly off.
Metal erosion: With time, you might notice how the jewellery piece starts chipping off from here and there. This type of erosion is very common. Most of the time, one starts blaming the vendor stating that they have been cheated on with the pieces, but in reality it may be the way one is handling them that is leading the jewellery to get damaged.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels