Why jewellery after perfume? The reason is more scientific than you think

Here’s what you need to keep in mind the next time you have both perfume and jewellery in front of you.

Attacks metal alloys: If you have been making the mistake of using perfumes after wearing jewellery, then it is the time to correct it now. Remember perfumes are made with several essential oils. These oils react with the alloys present in jewellery. The outcome of this might mean slow disintegration of the jewellery, chipping off of the base layers, colour fading and more. Further, the reactions differ depending on what material the jewellery is made up of.

Oxidation: Silver jewellery is prone to oxidation faster than any other kind of jewellery. The more it comes in contact with the chemicals used in making perfumes and sprays, the faster the process of oxidization starts on it. This leaves the silver jewellery devoid of shine and luster.