3 coat care hacks no one tells you about

Use cold water: Many think that washing the coats in hot water saves the fabric from degeneration. But it is actually a myth. Cold water works best while washing coats. Also, coats should be washed in the beginning of the winter season, before they are being used. In case, they get very dirty, then a mid-season wash can be decided upon. Further, while washing your coats, use mild-detergents which aren’t harsh on softer fabrics like wool.

Do not store wet or damp coats: After the final wash of the season, let the coat take its time to dry off completely. Storing wet or damp coat gives rise to high chances of bacteria or fungus mould development. This might completely destroy the coat and make it unwearable in the long run. Thus, coats must be completely dried off. This can be done with the help of an air-dryer or you can hang it up in the balcony where sunlight can dry it off.