3 coat care hacks no one tells you about

Every year as winter strikes, the lovely coats come out of the cupboards. Whether they are short or long, they are worn for a specific season and stored all throughout the year. But with heavy fabric which are feared to pill over the years, it is important to know how to care for your coats.
Every time you see winter approaching, keep these three hacks in mind, and you automatically prolong the shelf life of your coats.
Stain removal before washing: In case you spot that there are stains in your coat, get it removed before washing. This may happen due to being stored for a long time or something you had missed while washing it the last time. Use a mild stain remover spray and gently rub till the stain is erased, and then proceed towards washing your coat. While removing the stains, the stain removal spray should be used only on the portion which is stained and not on the entire coat.
Use cold water: Many think that washing the coats in hot water saves the fabric from degeneration. But it is actually a myth. Cold water works best while washing coats. Also, coats should be washed in the beginning of the winter season, before they are being used. In case, they get very dirty, then a mid-season wash can be decided upon. Further, while washing your coats, use mild-detergents which aren’t harsh on softer fabrics like wool.
Do not store wet or damp coats: After the final wash of the season, let the coat take its time to dry off completely. Storing wet or damp coat gives rise to high chances of bacteria or fungus mould development. This might completely destroy the coat and make it unwearable in the long run. Thus, coats must be completely dried off. This can be done with the help of an air-dryer or you can hang it up in the balcony where sunlight can dry it off.
