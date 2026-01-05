Trends

3 coat care hacks no one tells you about

How to maintain your coat year after year with little or no damage?
Follow these three steps to take better care of your coat
Coat care hacks for their prolonged shelf life
Updated on
2 min read

Every year as winter strikes, the lovely coats come out of the cupboards. Whether they are short or long, they are worn for a specific season and stored all throughout the year. But with heavy fabric which are feared to pill over the years, it is important to know how to care for your coats.

Follow these three steps to take better care of your coat

Every time you see winter approaching, keep these three hacks in mind, and you automatically prolong the shelf life of your coats.

Stain removal before washing: In case you spot that there are stains in your coat, get it removed before washing. This may happen due to being stored for a long time or something you had missed while washing it the last time. Use a mild stain remover spray and gently rub till the stain is erased, and then proceed towards washing your coat. While removing the stains, the stain removal spray should be used only on the portion which is stained and not on the entire coat.

Follow these three steps to take better care of your coat
How to determine if your precious Hermes is genuine or fake?
Coat washing tips to sustain them for a long time
How to take care of your coat? Pexels

Use cold water: Many think that washing the coats in hot water saves the fabric from degeneration. But it is actually a myth. Cold water works best while washing coats. Also, coats should be washed in the beginning of the winter season, before they are being used. In case, they get very dirty, then a mid-season wash can be decided upon. Further, while washing your coats, use mild-detergents which aren’t harsh on softer fabrics like wool.

Do not store wet or damp coats: After the final wash of the season, let the coat take its time to dry off completely. Storing wet or damp coat gives rise to high chances of bacteria or fungus mould development. This might completely destroy the coat and make it unwearable in the long run. Thus, coats must be completely dried off. This can be done with the help of an air-dryer or you can hang it up in the balcony where sunlight can dry it off.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels  

Follow these three steps to take better care of your coat
This business class amenities bag goes viral for its Bvlgari products
coat care hacks

Related Stories

No stories found.