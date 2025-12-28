This business class amenities bag goes viral for its Bvlgari products

Videos of unboxing the Bvlgari amenities bag has gone viral on social media and now, everyone wants to experience the luxury.

Business class treatment is anyway special, full of luxury seating, special amenities, gourmet dining and fancy drinks. The amenity bag full of expensive goodies is a nice, juicy cherry on the cake.

The Bvlgari kit made for women contains comb, lip balm, perfume, deodorant, dental kit, earplugs, compact mirror, tissues and more. On the other hand, men receive after-shave lotion, deodorant, shaving kit, comb, tissues, dental kid, body lotion and other items. Both men and women also receive a Bvlgari travel bag!

In one particular video shared by a former Emirates flight attendant, the woman is seen unboxing the bag as she shows every product in the bag.

Emirates Airlines and Italian luxury brand, Bvlgari have been in collaboration for over 15 years, making this premium treatment of business class customers, possible.