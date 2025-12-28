How to determine if your precious Hermes is genuine or fake?

While there are several ways of understanding if the bag you possess is genuine or fake, there are four basic ways you can keep determine it yourself, before having it passed through an authenticator.

Check the Stitches: Each bag, no matter the model is hand-stitched by a craftsman. This accounts for the perfection, care, grace and time taken to get a model ready. A genuine bag will have even, symmetrical stitches that are tightly done and slightly slanted. These stitches do not have any loose ends and neither do they look like machine-made. If you notice the stitching goes awry in a bag, then definitely that is not genuine.

Logo matters: Another important facet of differentiating a genuine bag from a fake is looking closely at the logo. Every bag comes with the brand logo in the centre of the bag. It stands cleanly positioned and crisply visible. These logos come embossed and not deeply pressed onto the fabric. The logo is also manufactured such that it is always visible and don’t get blurry, unless very roughly handled. Each logo has the same font, size and spacing. Anything which is a fake will have something amiss, so always do a logo check.