Lily Collins wore this Indian designer’s jewellery for Emily in Paris S5

Emily in Paris Season 5 has just started streaming and it has already created quite a buzz all over. With Emily and her whole gang moving up to Rome, now the pertinent question is then ‘Who is in Paris?’ A new blossoming relationship, some old strings attached, and in the middle of it all Emily essayed by Lily Collins serving boss-lady vibes with her PR campaigns and fashion statements. But did you know that this time, Lily Collins wore an Indian designer on screen?
If you have already binged-watched the new season then you would find Emily in her fashionista element wearing statement hoops. Look closely, these hoops are made by Indian designer Ridhi Asrani. Colins even shared photographs on her feed making Asrani the talk of the moment. Lily is seen sporting the Amalaka and Karnika hoops. The Indian designer is known to work her way through with heavy metals and crystal accents, creating pieces which aren’t just aesthetically maximalist in nature but also ones that find an apt place in your heirloom cupboard.
Her jewelleries are a blend of the traditional for the modern women. The Amalaka hoops are a version which keeps the style minimalist and classic, with marquise-shaped citrine crustals on the edges along with dainty pearls. The Karnika, on the other hand is a combination of huggie hoop with a large loop with champagne crystals all around. It also has statement floral carvings on each side, making it stand out. Both the ear-rings come in 18K gold plating with a butterfly fastening.
Interestingly, if you look closely at the earrings, you would figure out the multi-functionality in them which marks Asrani’s style. Each of these hoops can be worn at multiple occasions and styled freely. From sporting those for a carefree brunch to making heads turn at a cocktail dinner, these hoops are trendy, light-weight, glamorous and helps you carry your style making every walkway, a red carpet.
