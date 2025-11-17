Wedding Trends: Why are bridal sneakers on the rise?

There are several reasons why bridal sneakers are gaining prominence. If you are planning for your wedding soon, then here are some of the boxes to tick before opting for bridal sneakers.

C for comfort

Even though a bride doesn’t have much to do on the wedding day, but standing still for long hours, running about here and there, a bit, dancing around etc, takes a toll on the feet if you are wearing high heels. To give your feet some rest, many opt for comfortable bridal sneakers, which look good and feel better than heels. It offers a cushioning which heels don’t and that is what makes all the difference during the strenuous wedding functions.

Letting your personality shine

Modern brides often choose to embrace newer fashion trends, one of them being bridal sneakers. This not only shows a transformation in societal norms but also reflects how brides are breaking boundaries and embodying their personality through their wedding day dress and accessories. Most brides opt for customisation of sneakers with embroidery or embellishments which match both their personality and their wedding dress and theme.