Wedding Trends: Why are bridal sneakers on the rise?

From adhering to norms to comfortably adhering to norms , wedding attires have come a long way. While earlier, wedding was usually in white and red, today, brides choose multi-colours, especially pastels like blush pink and pop-colours like orange, yellow, gold, silver and more. Apart from a drastic change in the colour of the wedding wear, another trend which has been picking up ditching the classic heels for bridal sneakers.
There are several reasons why bridal sneakers are gaining prominence. If you are planning for your wedding soon, then here are some of the boxes to tick before opting for bridal sneakers.
C for comfort
Even though a bride doesn’t have much to do on the wedding day, but standing still for long hours, running about here and there, a bit, dancing around etc, takes a toll on the feet if you are wearing high heels. To give your feet some rest, many opt for comfortable bridal sneakers, which look good and feel better than heels. It offers a cushioning which heels don’t and that is what makes all the difference during the strenuous wedding functions.
Letting your personality shine
Modern brides often choose to embrace newer fashion trends, one of them being bridal sneakers. This not only shows a transformation in societal norms but also reflects how brides are breaking boundaries and embodying their personality through their wedding day dress and accessories. Most brides opt for customisation of sneakers with embroidery or embellishments which match both their personality and their wedding dress and theme.
Influencer trends
It is interesting to note that most of the revolutionary fashion ideas stem from popular videos by influencers which are then picked up even by celebrities, either in their real life wedding or in a character-wedding. This then becomes the norm and many incorporate it in their wedding. What makes it click is the multi-functionality of the piece which can be worn not only for your wedding but on multiple occasions, festivals, workplaces, thereafter. This actually gives way to a more sustainable way of accessorizing. Moreover, with destination weddings growing every year, it is better to wear something comfortable to navigate through unknown terrain.
Designer responses
Since this trend is already picking up well among brides, why would designers be far behind? They have used this opportunity to launch their lines of bridal sneakers, and yes they can be customised at times. Luxury brands like Jimmy Choo has also introduced pearly sneakers for the special day. With a relaxation in rigid wedding day dress rules, wedding day fashion is also heading towards a more relaxed, comfortable, sustainable, and personalised style.
