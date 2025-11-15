Bridal shoes: How to lock in the perfect pair?

Getting married soon and one of the headaches about your D-Day looks is how your bridal shoe will be? If you are all over the place trying to fix the right one, then take a deep breath, jot down these pointers from below and go on ticking them once your shortlist your shoes to make the final selection.
Here are some of the checklists that you need to keep in mind before selecting your bridal shoes.
Zero in the dress first
The bridal shoe will always be bought after the dress has been fixed. So, order that first. Take note of the details of the dress- embellishments, sparkles, glitters, motifs, monochrome etc. This helps you figure out what you want on the shoes. Also, the length of the dress matters. If it is a long gown, then stilettos work best. For short or slit dresses, you can choose running shoes in gorgeous patterns, as is becoming the trend today. With lehengas and sarees, block heels are perfect for balance.
Check the colour
You can opt for a same colour bridal shoes as your dress or go for a contrast piece if you want to make a statement. Also, keep in mind that you would want to use the shoes for regular wear or occasion wear post the wedding too. Champagne, golds and silvers are the basic choice. Nudes like beige work well too. For a colour pop opt for red, maroon, green or blue. More often than not, black is avoided on auspicious occasions. You may also settle for a slightly metallic sheen which works its way through not just for bridal wear but also for office, cocktail parties, festivals etc.
Heel height
Wear your wedding dress to have an idea of the heel height you would require. If you are not quite comfortable with heels then wedges and blocks work the best. If you are a pro, then upto 4-inch heels are comfortable. If you want to avoid heels altogether then flats and juttis with traditional wear work well.
Comfort first
On your wedding you will be standing for the majority of the ceremony. You might also be dancing and running around a bit. Thus, look for shoes which provide you maximum comfort. These would include cushion insoles, stable heels, soft straps; along with other hacks like cotton pads, band aids, and foot powder. The shoes should reflect your personal style apart from being comfortable. It should be able to tell the person in front of your something about who you are.
Exterior factors
Remember the wedding venue. Does it need you to walk a lot? Is it a destination wedding? And also, what season are you getting married in? Consider these factors so that the shoes aren’t damaged or cause nuisance while you wear them to your wedding.
Keep an extra handy
Always choose two pairs of shoes- one for reception and one for the actual ceremony. This makes sure that pressure doesn’t fall on one pair and your feet don’t develop blisters.
Break your heels
Once you have bought the heels, wear them at home quite a few times so that you can walk comfortably wearing them and do not trip. Moreover, it also loosens the shoe and makes space for the shape of your feet to enter and exit without hurting your feet.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels