Bridal shoes: How to lock in the perfect pair?

Here are some of the checklists that you need to keep in mind before selecting your bridal shoes.

Zero in the dress first

The bridal shoe will always be bought after the dress has been fixed. So, order that first. Take note of the details of the dress- embellishments, sparkles, glitters, motifs, monochrome etc. This helps you figure out what you want on the shoes. Also, the length of the dress matters. If it is a long gown, then stilettos work best. For short or slit dresses, you can choose running shoes in gorgeous patterns, as is becoming the trend today. With lehengas and sarees, block heels are perfect for balance.

Check the colour

You can opt for a same colour bridal shoes as your dress or go for a contrast piece if you want to make a statement. Also, keep in mind that you would want to use the shoes for regular wear or occasion wear post the wedding too. Champagne, golds and silvers are the basic choice. Nudes like beige work well too. For a colour pop opt for red, maroon, green or blue. More often than not, black is avoided on auspicious occasions. You may also settle for a slightly metallic sheen which works its way through not just for bridal wear but also for office, cocktail parties, festivals etc.

Heel height

Wear your wedding dress to have an idea of the heel height you would require. If you are not quite comfortable with heels then wedges and blocks work the best. If you are a pro, then upto 4-inch heels are comfortable. If you want to avoid heels altogether then flats and juttis with traditional wear work well.