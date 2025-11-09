Boots with Indian wear? Here’s how to get it right this winter

There was a time when pairing boots with Indian wear would’ve earned you a raised brow and a side-eye from the aunties, but today, it will earn you a front-row seat. The shift is subtle but almost seismic because Indian silhouettes are no longer preserved relics of culture; they’re evolving rapidly, and the boot has become their latest go-to.

Your complete guide to wearing boots with Indian silhouettes

Let’s start with the classic ankle boot. It’s the new sari essential for women who’d rather walk than glide in the winters. Worn with handloom drapes or crisp linen, the ankle boot gives the sari a sculptural edge which is practical, powerful, and faintly subversive. The contrast between the softness of pleats and the firmness of leather creates something that refuses to tiptoe.