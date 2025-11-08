Blonzing: What’s giving celebrities a perfect velvet-toned look?

Now that you know that blonzing is actually fairly easy and gives you the look that can make heads turn, here’s how you can achieve it with just the regular items you have in your make-up vanity.

Prep is a must!

Preparing your skin is the basic step to get any look, one which must not be skipped. Use a moisturiser along with a sunscreen. You may uses blended products like tinted moisturiser or lightweight foundation etc. If you have dark circles or uneven under eyes then add a hint of concealer.

Select the right products

Check what blush and bronzer you have in your vanity and what forms their base. If you have a cream-base for both the products then use a damp sponge. On the other hand, if you have powdered products then a dry brush would do the trick. In case you have mixed base, like a cream blush or a powdered bronzer, just pick the right applicator tool for each.

Bronzer first

Always have the bronzer first approach. Apply the bronzer where the light hits your face like the forehead, cheeks, nosebridge, and jawline. Diffuse it by blending it outwards if it’s a powder form or dab it with a sponge if it has a cream base.