Blonzing: What’s giving celebrities a perfect velvet-toned look?

Did you know the viral blonzing look is breaking the net and has been seen on Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and even desi girl Priyanka Chopra! Breaking down the word quite literally means the use of blonzer and blush. Since the two products are applied on top of each other and blend such that they look as if only one product has been used, it is called blonzing.
Now that you know that blonzing is actually fairly easy and gives you the look that can make heads turn, here’s how you can achieve it with just the regular items you have in your make-up vanity.
Prep is a must!
Preparing your skin is the basic step to get any look, one which must not be skipped. Use a moisturiser along with a sunscreen. You may uses blended products like tinted moisturiser or lightweight foundation etc. If you have dark circles or uneven under eyes then add a hint of concealer.
Select the right products
Check what blush and bronzer you have in your vanity and what forms their base. If you have a cream-base for both the products then use a damp sponge. On the other hand, if you have powdered products then a dry brush would do the trick. In case you have mixed base, like a cream blush or a powdered bronzer, just pick the right applicator tool for each.
Bronzer first
Always have the bronzer first approach. Apply the bronzer where the light hits your face like the forehead, cheeks, nosebridge, and jawline. Diffuse it by blending it outwards if it’s a powder form or dab it with a sponge if it has a cream base.
Blush it up!
Right where you have applied your bronzer, add the blush. There are two ways of doing this. Either you apply the bronzer first and right on top blend the blush. Or you blend the blonzer and blush separately and then apply this blend directly to the right points on your face.
Blending is key
After the application of the blonzer and blush, blend the two right in so that there are no traces of two different products on your skin.
Make it glow
Dab a highlighter on the spots and this would give your face a nice glow. Finish the look with a setting spray.