After Kolhapuri debacle, Prada puts a luxury spin on the safety pin; Internet roasts Rs 69,000 price tag

A few months after Prada was widely criticised for culturally appropriating the Kolhapuri, the italian fashion house has set its sights on one of the biggest necessities of desi households, the safety pin!

Prada turned the humble safety pin into a luxury statement, retailing at $775 (approximately ₹68,758). The 'metal safety pin brooch' has become one of the most discussed accessories on the internet, not just for what it does, but also for its audacious price tag.

The internet has a lot of reactions to Prada's new safety pin brooch

Prada's viral brooch features a refined metal finish; it is modelled on the humble, domestic safety pin, but with a subtle haute-couture flair. The pin itself comes in three types of tasteful thread wrapping: a blue and brown combination, baby pink and pistachio green, and orange and brown. The metal brooch pin is finished with the iconic triangle charm bearing the label's name.

There's no denying that the safety pin brooch speaks to Miuccia Prada's enduring tendency to straddle the line between use and art, her love for crafting luxury where you least expect it.