Buckingham Palace will stage the largest-ever display of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion next year

The largest-ever exhibition of the late Queen Elizabeth II's fashion, including the opulent gowns she wore for her wedding and coronation, will go on display at Buckingham Palace next year to mark the centenary of her birth, officials said Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style to be staged at Buckingham Palace from April 10, 2026

The landmark royal exhibition will feature some 200 items — about half of them never publicly displayed before — that chart the monarch's life and her historic 70-year reign.

Elizabeth, who died in September 2022 at 96, was the longest-reigning monarch Britain has ever known, and her clothing archive is considered one of the most important collections of 20th-century British fashion. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday on April 21, 2026.