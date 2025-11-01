Keep Your Sparkle: 4 mistakes to avoid when cleaning fine jewellery

Soaking in harsh chemicals

Another major mistake is plunging your valuables into any strong acid or alkali solution, like bleach or undiluted vinegar. The harsh chemicals like chlorine and ammonia may cause discoloration that will not go away, loosen stone settings, and actually dissolve some of the alloys over time. This is very hazardous for gold jewelry, which may be ruined permanently by chlorine. If you want to soak a piece, use a mild soap solution with no detergents.

Boiling your jewellery

You may think super-hot water gives a sterile deep clean, but it is extremely damaging to soak or boil your jewelry. That extreme heat causes rapid expansion and contraction that can loosen the setting in which your gemstones are secured, causing them to fall out. In addition, any soft or heat-sensitive stones, such as opals, pearls and emeralds, are prone to cracking or discoloration under extreme heat. Keep the water warm, never scalding.

Using the wrong tools

The last but not least of the common mistakes is the incorrect tool being used for scrubbing. Forget the scouring pads or stiff-bristled brushes, as these will scratch unnecessarily. Instead, use a soft, clean baby toothbrush to go around settings delicately and a lint-free cloth for drying and polishing. Being soft and deliberate with your tools will ensure you remove dirt and not harm your treasured belongings. Patience and proper methods will go a long way in keeping your collection sparkling for years to come.