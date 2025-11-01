5 Tokyo gardens worth visiting

One space, three different styles! The Japanese, English and French inspired Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden must be on your visit list.
A reminiscent of the Edo period damiyo gardens the Kyu Shiba Rikyū Garden is a hidden oasis complete with hills, pond and more.
A garden inspired by poetry? Weeping cherries in spring and maples in autumn? Check out the Rikugien Garden.
Beside the Tokyo Bay, wander around the seawater tidal ponds of the Hama‑Rikyū Gardens and take a matcha break at the in-garden tea-house.
The influence of Japanese and Chinese landscaping is a primary attraction of the Koishikawa Korakuen Garden, one of the oldest surviving feudal gardens.