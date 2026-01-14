7 Leather care hacks for humid and tropical climates

Does your heart skip a beat when you see your favourite leather jacket peeling off in chunks, of cracks formed on the antique leather wristband or your best handbag is no longer under the spotlight? Worry not because there are several leather care tips that you can follow to maintain the material even in a humid and tropical climate. Keep these hacks to prolong the life of your favourite leather product.
Purchase suitably: Before making your purchase, discuss the weather conditions with the vendor so that you can make a weather-appropriate purchase. There are different types of leathers and many have a natural tendency of withstanding a humid climate. Keeping this in mind, take the first step of making a suitable leather purchase.
Make it waterproof: Once you have purchased your product, be it a bag or clothes, make sure to waterproof. There are several spray products or wax polishes that can be used to protect the material from getting wet or sweat sticking to it etc.
Keep it away from water: Ideally, do not use leather products during the monsoons. This helps a lot in keeping it away from moisture and micro-particles. Moreover, if at all it is a necessity to use a leather product, barring clothes, use a waterproof cover for protection.
Inspect your pieces regularly: No matter the season, inspect the pieces and the storage spaces regularly. It is not uncommon for molds and micro-growths to take place, without your knowledge. Thus, keep inspecting the products and the storage space for any moisture-based growth. If they are spotted, take necessary actions to get rid of them immediately.
Sustainable storage solutions: Store your pieces away from the harsh sunlight or moisture. If need be, store them in transparent bags for extra safety. Moreover, add in a few silica gel pouches that absorb moisture.
Post-use care: Be careful while using the products. Try not to spill food or drinks on it. For hand held-products, avoid rough use or getting it stained. In case anything untoward happens, use leather-suitable cleaning products and make sure it is completely dry before storing it in.
Rotate products: Do not use the same product continuously as that would amount to greater wear and tear. Try to rotate the products so that you give each of them a time to shine and a breather time to relax.
