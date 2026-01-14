7 Leather care hacks for humid and tropical climates

Worried of making a leather purchase because it may not survive in a humid and tropical climate? While their shelf life is shortened due to the climate impact, there are still ways to caring for your purchase if you follow these leather care hacks.

Purchase suitably: Before making your purchase, discuss the weather conditions with the vendor so that you can make a weather-appropriate purchase. There are different types of leathers and many have a natural tendency of withstanding a humid climate. Keeping this in mind, take the first step of making a suitable leather purchase.

Make it waterproof: Once you have purchased your product, be it a bag or clothes, make sure to waterproof. There are several spray products or wax polishes that can be used to protect the material from getting wet or sweat sticking to it etc.

Keep it away from water: Ideally, do not use leather products during the monsoons. This helps a lot in keeping it away from moisture and micro-particles. Moreover, if at all it is a necessity to use a leather product, barring clothes, use a waterproof cover for protection.

Inspect your pieces regularly: No matter the season, inspect the pieces and the storage spaces regularly. It is not uncommon for molds and micro-growths to take place, without your knowledge. Thus, keep inspecting the products and the storage space for any moisture-based growth. If they are spotted, take necessary actions to get rid of them immediately.