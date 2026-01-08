Prada stirs the pot with new ‘chai-inspired’ fragrance, sparks cultural appropriation debate

Italian fashion giant Prada has kicked off 2026 with a rather daring entry into its line, Les Infusions de Prada, but it hasn’t even had time to warm up, as the new entry, Infusion de Santal Chai, launched last January 5, and it’s already brewing with controversy. The new perfume, Infusion de Santal Chai, reportedly offers an "indulgence in the creamiest notes and the warm, spicy aroma of India's most cherished drink." However, as it turns out, the marketing effort appears to have people questioning whether it’s celebrating India’s culture, or if it’s merely making its way through another cultural kerfuffle.
Priced at $190 or £150 across Sephora and Prada Beauty, this perfume comes in the brand’s classic brown glass bottle with a camel Saffiano leather cap. A perfume with high notes of warm, spicy and woody accords is what this brand delivers, aimed at giving the wearer a cozy winter feel. However, the response to this perfume on social media doesn’t quite show the same excitement.
The reaction is a sequel to the recent past of the brand, Prada. In 2025, the brand found itself sharply criticised for its unveiling of a ‘leather sandal,’ which looked curiously similar to the Kolhapuri chappal, a traditional footwear style from India. The brand could flaunt it for a whopping Rs 1.2 lakh (approximately £1,100).
Videos on social media have several influencers discussing whether the lactonic and powdery notes present in the fragrance really do remind them of the flavor of the masala chai tea or simply the milk powder. Although it seems that some individuals are ecstatic to be starting the new year on a chai note, there are some who are less than satisfied.
This ‘India era’ for Prada follows a trend for global brands to borrow from foreign cultures—not long after scarves with Scandinavian designs and turbans appeared. Amid all these debates and speculations, only time will tell if the fragrance will become a winter staple or if coffee lovers have finally won the ultimate beverage war.