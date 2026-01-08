Prada stirs the pot with new ‘chai-inspired’ fragrance, sparks cultural appropriation debate

The reaction is a sequel to the recent past of the brand, Prada. In 2025, the brand found itself sharply criticised for its unveiling of a ‘leather sandal,’ which looked curiously similar to the Kolhapuri chappal, a traditional footwear style from India. The brand could flaunt it for a whopping Rs 1.2 lakh (approximately £1,100).

Videos on social media have several influencers discussing whether the lactonic and powdery notes present in the fragrance really do remind them of the flavor of the masala chai tea or simply the milk powder. Although it seems that some individuals are ecstatic to be starting the new year on a chai note, there are some who are less than satisfied.

This ‘India era’ for Prada follows a trend for global brands to borrow from foreign cultures—not long after scarves with Scandinavian designs and turbans appeared. Amid all these debates and speculations, only time will tell if the fragrance will become a winter staple or if coffee lovers have finally won the ultimate beverage war.