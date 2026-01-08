Utkarsh Makwana’s Seeing From the Inside Out brings the inner world to Akara

In a city accustomed to speed, spectacle and constant arrival, Seeing From the Inside Out proposes a different tempo. Opening at Akara Contemporary this January, Utkarsh Makwana’s new exhibition unfolds like a long, attentive breath, measured, reflective, and richly inhabited by thought. The works do not clamour for attention; they draw you inward, asking for patience and proximity, for the kind of looking that mirrors the way memory itself operates.

‘Journey’ speaks of Utkarsh Makwana’s sustained engagement with movement

Makwana, who was born in 1989 and trained at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, has built a practice anchored in observation, of domestic rituals, fleeting encounters, inherited myths, and the small decisions that quietly contour inner life. His paintings locate these moments within dense, layered compositions that feel at once personal and archetypal. Figures travel, pause, gather, entangle themselves in patterns; landscapes stretch and fold back into rooms; architecture appears less as structure than as mental scaffolding.

The exhibition’s title offers a useful entry point. For Makwana, the interior world is never sealed off from the external one. “For me, feelings, memories, or thoughts translate to pictures through symbols, patterns, and everyday objects that show inner life on the outside,” he explains. “A private doubt or an old talk becomes a large landscape or a small ritual, mixing real life with myths.” In works such as Morning Rituals or Journey, shaving brushes, prayer spaces and pathways hold entire emotional histories, rendered with a precision that rewards slow attention.