Step up your fitness game with these easy indoor walking exercises

Heel-toe walk

Walk forward in a straight line, placing the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other, like walking on a tightrope. Keep your arms out to the sides for balance if you need to. Go slowly, then turn and come back. This move improves balance, coordination and ankle strength, while still keeping your heart working.

Backward walking

Clear a straight path, look over your shoulder, and walk backwards slowly for 10 to 15 steps, then walk forward to return. Hold a wall or chair if you need support at first. Backward walking challenges your balance, works different leg muscles, improves posture and sharpens focus because your brain has to work a little harder. It is surprisingly effective cardio.

Stair climbing + interval walking

If you have stairs, use them. Walk up and down at a steady pace for 1 to 2 minutes, then march in place for 1 minute to recover, then go again. No stairs? Do 1 minute brisk marching followed by 1 minute slow marching instead. This boost stamina, burn more calories and make the workout feel shorter. Stair climbing also strengthens legs, glutes and lungs.