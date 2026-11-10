Lipedema vs Cellulite: Understanding the misdiagnosed condition affecting millions

The changes are very visible on your torso, but the circumference of your legs has not budged an inch. Your frustration grows. The real reason may not be the effort you are putting in or the diet you are following. It could be lipedema, a condition that causes an abnormal build-up of fat in certain parts of the body.

What is lipedema?

Lipedema is a medical condition affecting the fatty tissue and not simply an aesthetic concern. It involves an abnormal and often symmetrical accumulation of fat, usually around the legs, hips and buttocks and, in some cases, the arms. Unlike ordinary body fat, this fat does not respond easily to diet and exercise.

Why does lipedema develop?

Although research is still evolving, lipedema predominantly affects women and is rare in men. It is not caused by diet or a lack of exercise. Genetics and hormonal changes are believed to play a role in its development.

It is often first noticed during periods of hormonal change, such as puberty, pregnancy or menopause. Oestrogen may be involved, as the condition appears to be influenced by hormonal changes. However, the exact cause is still not fully understood.

Lipedema or cellulite: How do you tell the difference?

Lipedema is often mistaken for cellulite. This is one of the reasons why it may go undiagnosed for years and is sometimes dismissed as a cosmetic concern.

Here are some ways to distinguish between the two:

Pain: Cellulite is generally painless, while lipedema can cause tenderness and pain when touched.

Appearance: Cellulite creates a dimpled or uneven skin texture. Lipedema often causes a symmetrical enlargement of the legs, giving them a column-like appearance.

Affected areas: Cellulite can appear on different parts of the body, particularly the thighs and buttocks. Lipedema usually affects the legs and sometimes the arms, while the feet and hands are typically spared.

Response to exercise: Cellulite may become less noticeable with changes in body composition, although it cannot always be eliminated. Lipedema fat, on the other hand, does not respond in the same way to diet and exercise. Is liposuction the only solution for lipedema?

Is liposuction the only solution for lipedema?

Liposuction may be considered for women with more advanced or persistent symptoms. However, it is not the only treatment option. The procedure used for lipedema is a specialised form of liposuction that aims to remove the affected fat while protecting the lymphatic vessels.

The good news is that removing the affected fat can provide lasting relief for some patients. It may help reduce pain, heaviness and mobility problems in the legs or arms.

It is important to remember that this is not simply an aesthetic procedure to achieve a more defined silhouette. It is a medical intervention intended to improve symptoms and quality of life. The decision to undergo surgery should be made after consulting a specialist.

What can you do at home to manage lipedema?

Since genetics and hormonal factors play a role, there is no simple way to prevent lipedema. However, a few lifestyle measures can help manage the symptoms.

Low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming and cycling can help improve circulation and maintain mobility. Gentle movement and exercises that activate the calf muscles may also support lymphatic flow.

Some people also find gentle self-massage or manual lymphatic drainage helpful in managing swelling and discomfort. However, it is important to use the right technique and avoid applying excessive pressure.

Compression garments may also help manage swelling and heaviness, particularly towards the end of the day.

But before you try to self-treat, get a proper diagnosis to determine whether it is lipedema. It is a recognised medical condition, and treatment options are available to help manage it.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin