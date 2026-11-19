The viral Instagram ‘morning shed’ routine has beauty influencers peeling off face masks, unwrapping their hair, unfastening chin straps and removing mouth tapes. Among the many additions to this elaborate ritual are anti-wrinkle patches — skincare strips designed to smooth fine lines and give the skin a more youthful appearance.

But can these patches actually prevent wrinkles or offer a lasting solution? To understand their effectiveness, it is important to first look at why wrinkles develop.

What causes wrinkles?

Wrinkles are lines, folds or creases that commonly appear on the face, neck and hands as the skin ages. They develop as the skin gradually loses collagen, elastin and moisture, reducing its firmness and elasticity. Prolonged sun exposure, smoking, pollution and repeated facial movements can accelerate the process.