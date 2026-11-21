Kris Jenner's recent revelation about undergoing vaginal rejuvenation treatment has set the internet abuzz, putting the spotlight on the lengths celebrities go to in their pursuit of beauty and youthfulness. The 70-year-old reality television star reportedly underwent the MonaLisa Touch laser procedure, describing the experience on The Kardashians. However, this is hardly the first time a celebrity's unconventional beauty choice has grabbed headlines. From injecting fish DNA into the skin to using bird droppings as a facial ingredient, here are five unusual beauty treatments that have found fans among celebrities.
What sounds like an unusual skincare experiment has become one of the most talked-about beauty trends, thanks to Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston. The salmon sperm facial, commonly associated with polynucleotide or PDRN therapy, uses purified DNA fragments derived from salmon reproductive cells. The treatment involves applying the ingredients through microneedling or injecting them into the skin. It is believed to improve hydration, support tissue repair and stimulate collagen production. Kim K revealed that she had tried the treatment on an episode of The Kardashians, while Jennifer admitted to experimenting with it after a recommendation from her aesthetician.
The name might sound straight out of a horror film, but vampire facials have become a popular celebrity skincare treatment. Kim Kardashian famously documented her experience with the procedure in 2013. Also known as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, the treatment involves drawing a person's blood, separating the platelet-rich plasma and applying it to the face, usually alongside microneedling. The process is intended to encourage collagen production and improve skin texture. Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have also spoken about trying PRP treatments. Besides, Bar Refaeli and even Richa Chadha are believed to have tried this treatment.
Bird droppings might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about luxury skincare, but the traditional Japanese nightingale facial has attracted celebrity attention. Also known as the Geisha facial, it uses powdered, sanitised nightingale droppings mixed with other ingredients to exfoliate the skin. Victoria Beckham has reportedly tried the treatment, as has actor Tom Cruise. The unusual ingredient contains compounds believed to help remove dead skin cells and leave the complexion looking smoother.
Often marketed as a natural alternative to Botox, bee venom skincare uses venom-derived ingredients to create a temporary plumping effect. The ingredient is believed to stimulate the skin's healing response and encourage collagen production. Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken about experimenting with apitherapy, an alternative treatment involving bee stings, to address inflammation and scarring. Beyonce and Victoria Beckham are also reportedly fans of the treatment.
Placenta-based skincare has also found its way into celebrity beauty routines. The treatment uses extracts derived from animal or human placenta. Harry Styles and Kim Kardashian are reportedly fans of sheep placenta facials, while Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria have frequently been associated with human placenta-based skincare. The treatment is marketed for its purported anti-ageing and skin-rejuvenating properties, although robust scientific evidence supporting these claims remains limited.