What sounds like an unusual skincare experiment has become one of the most talked-about beauty trends, thanks to Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston. The salmon sperm facial, commonly associated with polynucleotide or PDRN therapy, uses purified DNA fragments derived from salmon reproductive cells. The treatment involves applying the ingredients through microneedling or injecting them into the skin. It is believed to improve hydration, support tissue repair and stimulate collagen production. Kim K revealed that she had tried the treatment on an episode of The Kardashians, while Jennifer admitted to experimenting with it after a recommendation from her aesthetician.