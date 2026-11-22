Silk is a delicate natural fibre that can lose its lustre and strength when exposed to harsh chemicals, high temperatures or prolonged sunlight. Always check the garment's care label before washing it. If handwashing is permitted, use cold water and a mild detergent formulated for delicate fabrics. Avoid vigorous rubbing, twisting or wringing, as these can damage the fibres.

Rinse gently and remove excess water by pressing the garment between two clean towels. Dry it flat or on a padded hanger, away from direct sunlight. When ironing is necessary, use the lowest suitable heat setting and iron the garment inside out, preferably while it is slightly damp.