During winter, our wardrobes also undergo a seasonal transformation. Lightweight cottons and linens make way for warm woollen jumpers, cashmere scarves, silk layers and velvet ensembles. While these fabrics add texture and elegance to winter dressing, they also require a little more care than everyday clothing. Rather than relying on frequent dry cleaning and laundry services, here's how to care for some of the most commonly used fabrics when temperatures drop.
Silk is a delicate natural fibre that can lose its lustre and strength when exposed to harsh chemicals, high temperatures or prolonged sunlight. Always check the garment's care label before washing it. If handwashing is permitted, use cold water and a mild detergent formulated for delicate fabrics. Avoid vigorous rubbing, twisting or wringing, as these can damage the fibres.
Rinse gently and remove excess water by pressing the garment between two clean towels. Dry it flat or on a padded hanger, away from direct sunlight. When ironing is necessary, use the lowest suitable heat setting and iron the garment inside out, preferably while it is slightly damp.
Wool is naturally insulating and helps regulate body temperature, making it a winter wardrobe staple. However, exposure to hot water, sudden temperature changes and vigorous agitation can cause the fibres to shrink.
Woollen garments do not need washing after every wear. Air them out between uses and spot-clean small stains promptly. When washing is necessary, use a wool-specific detergent and cold water, following the care label. Avoid twisting or wringing the fabric. Instead, gently press out excess moisture and dry the garment flat on a clean towel to prevent stretching.
Known for its softness and luxurious texture, cashmere requires gentle handling to prevent stretching, pilling and fibre damage. Wash it only when necessary, using cold water and a specialised cashmere or wool detergent if the care label permits.
Avoid hanging cashmere sweaters, as their weight can distort the shoulders and overall shape. After washing, gently squeeze out excess water, reshape the garment and leave it flat to dry. Small pills can be removed carefully using a cashmere comb or fabric shaver.
Leather jackets, suede boots and accessories are winter favourites, but excessive moisture can leave stains, stiffen the material and affect its finish. Wipe leather with a soft, dry cloth and use a conditioner specifically formulated for the material when required.
Suede needs a different approach. Use a dedicated suede brush to remove surface dirt and restore its texture. Avoid applying water directly or using ordinary household cleaners. If suede gets wet, blot the moisture gently using use a clean, dry, lint-free microfibre cloth or an absorbent paper towel and let it air-dry naturally, away from heaters and direct sunlight.