As winter sets in, changes in temperature and humidity can take a toll on the skin. The drop in moisture levels, combined with cold winds and indoor heating, can leave the skin feeling dry, tight, flaky and more sensitive than usual. While switching to richer moisturisers and adding hydrating products to your routine may help, certain everyday habits can unknowingly make matters worse.
Here are five common skincare mistakes to avoid when the weather turns cold.
A hot shower might seem like the perfect way to warm up on a chilly morning, but prolonged exposure to hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils. This weakens the skin's protective barrier, making it more prone to dryness, irritation and itching. Instead, opt for short showers with lukewarm water. Use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser and avoid scrubbing the skin excessively. Applying a moisturiser immediately after bathing, while the skin is still slightly damp, can also help lock in moisture.
Continuing with a lightweight, summer moisturiser may not provide sufficient hydration during winter. Cold weather and low humidity can increase moisture loss, leaving the skin dehydrated. Switch to a richer moisturiser containing ingredients such as ceramides, glycerin, hyaluronic acid or shea butter. These help support the skin barrier and retain moisture. But, it is important to choose a formula suited to your skin type rather than assuming that heavier products are always better.
One of the most common winter skincare mistakes is assuming that sunscreen is unnecessary when the sun feels less harsh. However, ultraviolet (UV) rays remain present throughout the year and can contribute to premature ageing, pigmentation and skin damage. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every morning, including on cloudy days. Remember to reapply it when spending extended periods outdoors.
When the skin starts peeling, many people reach for scrubs or exfoliating acids in an attempt to restore a smooth texture. However, excessive exfoliation can further compromise an already weakened skin barrier, resulting in redness, sensitivity and irritation. Avoid harsh physical scrubs and reduce the frequency of chemical exfoliation if your skin feels particularly dry. Focus on gentle cleansing and moisturising instead of trying to scrub away every dry patch.
Skincare routines often focus exclusively on the face, leaving other exposed areas vulnerable to winter dryness. The lips, hands, elbows and feet can become particularly rough and cracked during colder months. Use a nourishing lip balm, moisturise your hands after washing them and apply a thicker cream to dry areas such as the heels and elbows.