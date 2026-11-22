A hot shower might seem like the perfect way to warm up on a chilly morning, but prolonged exposure to hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils. This weakens the skin's protective barrier, making it more prone to dryness, irritation and itching. Instead, opt for short showers with lukewarm water. Use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser and avoid scrubbing the skin excessively. Applying a moisturiser immediately after bathing, while the skin is still slightly damp, can also help lock in moisture.